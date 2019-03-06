The Yorkshire Post says: A special innings as cricket coverage receives national recognition

CRICKET’S place in the consciousness of readers of The Yorkshire Post is reflected by the prestige of the two titles that this newspaper was awarded at the 2018 ECB Domestic Cricket Awards.

Pride of place goes to this newspaper becoming the first regional title to win the overall Outstanding Newspaper Coverage Award, edging out The Times. It is recognition for the depth and breadth of coverage by correspondent Chris Waters and the sports team.

This was in addition to the Post collecting the regional newspaper of the year accolade for its commitment to domestic cricket from coverage of local leagues to the fortunes of Yorkshire County Cricket Club and also the emergence of Yorkshire Diamonds as women’s cricket continues to shine.

In a year which will see Headingley host World Cup matches, and also an Ashes Test, it is further proof that cricket is flourishing in the county where it matters more than most to so many people – and communities.