The Yorkshire Post says: A thankless task. Show Theresa May some more respect

THERESA MAY’S thankless task was illustrated by the contemptuous – and disrespectful – interview carried out by the BBC’s abrasive political editor Laura Kuenssberg at the end of the Prime Minister’s successful trade trip to China that yielded new business deals and job opportunities.

Mrs May did well to maintain her composure during an inquisition that was more about Ms Kuennssberg trying to make a name for herself with her snide insinuations rather than discussing Britain’s relationship with the rest of the world when it leaves the EU.

Theresa May and her husband Philip during a walkabout in Shanghai.

Unlike the BBC which is clearly on the side of those Tories who want to see the Prime Minister toppled as they exploit her political difficulties, the rest of the country wants Mrs May to succeed in her negotiations in the EU and would like others in positions of authority to get behind the country’s leader.

Yet, while Brexit has become all-consuming in the Westminster village where Ms Kuennssberg holds court and pontificates endlessly about the nuances of conversations with unnamed sources, it’s not the be-all and end-all in the real world. Here, residents want to see the welcome commitment – and attention – that Mrs May has afforded to issues like loneliness, a campaign started by this newspaper exactly four years ago, extended to the wider domestic policy agenda.

As she admitted herself this week, she’s made mistakes and she needs to improve the delivery of her reforms. But she’s not a quitter and she certainly deserves more respect than is being shown by her many critics in the Parliamentary party and BBC.