The Yorkshire Post says: A tragic landmark – Lockerbie disaster remembered 30 years on

IT IS a measure of the Christmas tragedy which unfolded 30 years ago that Lockerbie is still, and will always be, synonymous with the terrorist bomb when Pan Am Flight 103 was blown out of the sky and a total of 270 people killed.

The biggest act of mass murder in British history, the lingering impact of this unspeakable tragedy – still defined by the stricken plane’s shattered nose cone lying on the ground – was epitomised by the solemnity of commemorative events held in the Scottish town.

Yet, as the message of prayer from the Queen illustrated so succinctly, this is a town which has become stronger and the slow passage of time has become a healer of sorts thanks to the lasting links that have been forged with the families of the passengers killed as they travelled home to America for a Christmas that never came.

As such, the thoughts of all will be with the people of Lockerbie, and the friends and family of each and every victim, on this most poignant of landmarks.