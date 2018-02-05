The Yorkshire Post says: A very noble cause. Kate’s words of comfort to young

THE EVOLVING role of the Royal Family is epitomised by the Duchess of Cambridge’s personal message to improve the self-esteem of children and encourage youngsters to be more comfortable in their own skin.

The uplifting video, launched today to mark the start of Children’s Mental Health Week, is further evidence of the empathy of their younger royals and their pride in championing causes that were unfashionable until relatively recently.

Such role models can only help the vulnerable, young and old alike, to come to terms with their personal demons as well as ensuring that organisations making a day-to-day difference in communities across the country receive the support, and attention, that their work deserves. It’s the most noble of causes. As the Duchess says: “When we are open and honest with each other about the challenges we face, we can work together to ensure the children in our care have the chance to become the best version of themselves.”