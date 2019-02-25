The Yorkshire Post says: A very special brew – brand Yorkshire’s pricless value

EVEN THOUGH the history books will focus on the winners of the iconic rainbow jersey when Harrogate hosts cycling’s UCI World Road Championships this September, its success here will be judged by the number of spectators lining the road – and the hospitality offered to them.

Yet, even at this early stage, they can be assured of the warmest of welcomes after confirmation that Yorkshire Tea – whose makers, Taylors of Harrogate, are located in close proximity to the finish line – will sponsor the 2,000 volunteers being recruited to help out at the event.

Global publicity for a special brew like no other, it will also show that there is no brand in the world to match ‘‘Yorkshire’’ when the greatest of counties pulls together like this.