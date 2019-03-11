The Yorkshire Post says: A whole new ball game as One Rose cricket campaign launched in Yorkshire

TODAY’S cricket – with the emphasis on the shorter format and coloured clothing – could not be further removed from 60 years ago when fabled home-grown players like Bryan Stott were helping Yorkshire to lift the County Championship.

Now 84, he still has much in common with contemporary players like Matthew Fisher and Ben Coad – namely a lifelong love of cricket and, specifically, Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

This much was self-evident when this triumvirate lined up in a new promotional video, One Rose, to launch a special year that will see Headingley host World Cup matches – and an Ashes Test. Given the extent to which football now dominates for 12 months a year, YouTube clicks are just as important as runs scored at the crease, or wickets taken, if cricket here is to continue reaching out to a new generation and audience.