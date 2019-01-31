The Yorkshire Post says: A Yorkshire lass – school’s new tribute to Jo Cox

THE DIFFERENCE that Jo Cox made to Yorkshire – and public service – is reflected by the tributes that continue to be made in memory of the Batley & Spen MP two and a half years after her senseless murder outside a library in her constituency.

From the agenda-setting loneliness campaign that carries her name to the new sixth form centre at Heckmondwike Grammar School which now honours its one-time head girl, these will all bring comfort to the Cox family.

Tributes continue to be made in honour of the late Jo Cox.

And they’re also a reminder that people from all walks to life – Mrs Cox was always proud of her West Yorkshire roots – have it within their power to make a positive difference to society if they have clear goals and the foresight to work with others in the pursuit of changes. Yet, irrespective of their own outlook, students at the Jo Cox Centre will be able to draw inspiration from the example that she set as a mother, politician, campaigner, humanitarian – and Yorkshire lass.