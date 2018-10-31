The Yorkshire Post says: Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s – the ultimate university challenge

THE IMPORTANCE of medical research is underlined by a potential breakthrough at the University of Leeds that could help scientists to develop new treatments for long-term health conditions like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease thanks to ultra-powerful microscope technology. It’s the ultimate university challenge.

Just like cancer, a better understanding of these cruel diseases – and how the effects on patients can be minimised so they can continue to lead relatively normal lives – is critical to the future of the NHS. Unless progress is made, the burden on GPs, hospitals and carers will intensify, and no Budget handout by any future Chancellor will ever be sufficient.

And it’s even more reason that the Government views such research as an investment in the nation’s future health – even at a time when the region’s universities say their world-leading work is being put at risk by Brexit and funding pressures.