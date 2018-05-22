The Yorkshire Post says: Amazing grace – Nation remembers Manchester bombing victims

HOW fitting that the hymn Amazing Grace began the multi-faith memorial service at Manchester Cathedral, attended by Prince William, to mark the first anniversary of a terrorist attack which claimed 22 innocent lives. A city which refused to look back in anger, the poise and dignity of Mancunians – and all those caught up in the senseless atrocity – has been absolute.

From communal music to the so-called trees of hope that became adorned with very personal messages as part of the Remembering Together initiative which, once again, has demonstrated how the worst of times can bring out the very best in humanity, these commemorations – together with services in York Minster and elsewhere – culminated with a nationwide minute’s silence which paid due respect to the victims, the grieving and the injured.

They will never be forgotten. And nor will the emergency personnel, NHS staff, taxi drivers, bystanders and ordinary people who were there for the victims. As the Archbishop of York, who helped preside over the service of remembrance, said: “Love is stronger than hate, light is stronger than darkness, life is stronger than death.” Heartfelt words which embrace the spirit of Manchester, they also encapsulate Britain’s strength of purpose when its values are violated.