The Yorkshire Post says: An insult too far. Sexist Presidents Club dinner is condemned

THE ONLY saving grace to emerge from the latest sexual harassment scandal is the swiftness of the condemnation over the alleged antics at the Presidents Club Charitable Trust dinner attended by well-known celebrities and public figures.

One hundred years after some women won the right to the vote, and nearly a century after the First World War ended, our forebears did not give up their lives for hostesses to be humiliated like this.

The very fact that two children’s hospitals have returned donations they received following the disgraced Club’s events at London’s exclusive Dorchester Hotel speaks volumes about the level of revulsion at this vulgarity. After all, the goodwill generated by the raising of £20m over 30 years has been undone by those senseless males, their bravado no doubt fuelled by alcohol, who groped and propositioned females.

A level of gratuitous behaviour that compares unfavourably with the improper conduct of Westminster politicians, and other public figures who have been held to account over their obnoxious conduct, there’s also no place place for archaic male-only events in contemporary society. That the accompanying brochure felt the need to urge attendees to respect their hosts speaks volumes and leaves the Presidents Club bereft of credibility as it cancelled future fundraisers. More importantly, it is hopefully the end of such tawdry and sexist gatherings anywhere – charity recipients clearly don’t want to be tarred by any association.