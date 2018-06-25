The Yorkshire Post says: Back into battle. Treatment of military veterans

RESPECT for the country’s Armed Forces has never been greater, a consequence of recent conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan as well as commemorative events to mark the centenary of the Great War and the sacrifices of ancestors.

Yet it is perturbing that so many veterans do not feel sufficiently valued by society when they make the transition back to civilian life according to the SSAFA, the UK’s oldest military charity.

Though such institutions continue to do great work, more needs to be done over issues like mental health and job opportunities. Yet, while the number one battle of Gavin Williamson, the Scarborough-born Defence Secretary, is his budget fight with the Treasury after the Government made an unprecedented long-term financial guarantee to the NHS, he, too, has a part to play. For, if ex-military personnel do receive more support in the future, they’re less likely to become a burden to the NHS – and welfare state – in the longer term.