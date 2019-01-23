The Yorkshire Post says: Best of British as Oscars reflect changing times

EVERY cinemagoer will, of course, take a different view of which films are worthy of an Academy Award, and which are best left behind with the stale popcorn – and the debate will doubtless continue beyond February 25 when the envelopes are opened.

What was clear from yesterday’s announcement of the nominees was that the goalposts have moved.

Films that are based on characters in a comic are not usually on the Oscars’ radar, so there may be eyebrows raised at the shortlisting of Black Panther for best picture. The fact that it has taken Hollywood until now to come up with one with an African-American cast may explain the industry’s self-congratulation.

The list will at least have given us confidence that no matter how volatile our export market becomes in the world after Brexit, our ability to send actors to the US should not be impaired. We wish Olivia Colman, Christian Bale and the other home-grown nominees the best of British.