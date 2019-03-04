The Yorkshire Post says: Better music teaching will hit the right note

TEACHING children about music isn’t only important in giving them a rounded education.

It also opens up potential career paths and helps to create the audiences of tomorrow, whatever the musical genre.

So today’s report by The Music Commission calling for a revamp of how it is taught is to be welcomed. Schools are under a lot of pressure to hit targets, and this means wide disparities in provision across different areas.

Improving that by forging stronger links between schools and publicly-funded music organisations is a sensible way forward that should achieve results without placing additional pressure on education budgets that are already

uncomfortably tight.

The results of better music teaching will be worth the effort involved in making it fit for purpose in the 21 st century. Besides opening up a world of enjoyment for young people, it will surely help some to fulfil dreams of emulating their musical heroes.