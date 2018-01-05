The Yorkshire Post says: Blair v Corbyn. Labour’s vacuum over Brexit

TONY Blair chooses to ignore one very point with his principled opposition to Brexit – he was the Prime Minister who opened up Britain’s borders to EU citizens and changed the dynamics of the country to such an extent that the electorate voted to leave the European Union in June 2016.

Yet, while Mr Blair, just like the EU, clearly believes in elections being run until the establishment secure the outcome that they want, he is right when he questions the non-committal stance take by Jeremy Corbyn, a EU sceptic who became a reluctant Remainer.

Mr Corbyn says that he does not favour a referendum to ratify any Brexit deal secured by Theresa May, but are his MPs simply going to be ordered to oppose for opposition’s sake? Or is Labour, which claims to be a government-in-waiting, going to come up with a plan that reconciles the considerable differences which still exist between its working class voters who backed Brexit and the party’s metropolitian supporters in London who are Europhile in their outlook? In this regard, Mr Blair has performed one useful service – Labour can no longer sit on the fence if it wishes to be taken more seriously on the biggest issue facing the country for a generation.