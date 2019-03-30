The Yorkshire Post says: Bradford film duo win fitting ending to their amazing story

As teenagers growing up in Bradford, best friends Scott Elliott and Sid Sadowskyj dreamt of making a movie - now not only have they done it, they’ve beaten the likes of Sir Michael Caine and Idris Elba to a major award.

The pair wrote, directed and produced a biopic called Scott and Sid based on their real-life experiences of chasing success and now life has imitated art.

Their production was named as Best British Film at the National Film Awards in London, beating competition from Elba’s film Yardie and King of Thieves, a film about the Hatton Garden Heist starring the likes of Sir Michael, Ray Winstone and Jim Broadbent.

As uplifting endings to a story go, it is difficult to imagine many better - especially given their difficult journey to this stage which is reflected in the biopic. But the pair will undoubtedly be hoping this is just the first act in what will turn out to be a hugely successful career in the world of film-making.