The Yorkshire Post says: Brand Yorkshire. Heed Michael Heseltine over devolution

MICHAEL Heseltine’s endorsement of the One Yorkshire devolution proposition is all the more timely, and important, because of his tireless work on regeneration, and the empowerment of the regions, over the past 40 years.

The Tory grandee identified the scale of the opportunity – and untapped potential of regions like Yorkshire – long before others recognised the extent to which the devolution of powers, and resources, to the Celtic nations was marginalising the north of England. And when he says, from his decades of experience, that Yorkshire is the “brand that “could set the world alight”, then this region’s political and business leaders need to sit up, take notice and act.

Michael Heseltine during a visit to the North in 1982.

As Welcome to Yorkshire’s transformative work on tourism has shown, this county is a global force when there’s an unity of purpose and politicians have already spent too much time fighting amongst themselves instead of focusing on securing the powers – and funding – that are needed to kickstart a new era of growth and prosperity.

With 18 out of 20 councils now backing One Yorkshire, it’s imperative that the momentum of recent months is maintained. As Lord Heseltine says, it’s in the national interest that the greatest of all counties maximises its true potential. He should know.