The Yorkshire Post says: Breath of fresh air – embrace the great outdoors on Boxing Day

NOW Christmas has passed for another year, Boxing Day is a time to blow off the cobwebs. Many will be attending sporting fixtures, traditional hunts or bargain-hunting as the New Year sales begin.

Yet it is also a day to enjoy the great outdoors and Yorkshire is blessed to be home to the most stunning countryside, and coastline, that Britain has to offer. Not only is it invigorating, but it is also free.

And, as such, it is significant that the Campaign to Protect Rural England intends to step up its efforts in 2019 to give all children the opportunity to visit and learn about National Parks as part of the national curriculum.

A reminder that transport access to rural areas should not be overlooked by planners, Boxing Day is, nevertheless, a reminder that the recuperative benefits of a bracing walk will always be a breath of fresh air to surpass an unhealthy afternoon either slumped in front of the television – or addicted to the latest computer game.