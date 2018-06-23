The Yorkshire Post says: Brexit crash landing fears. Airbus chief demands clarity

TWO years ago today, Britain voted to leave the European Union, David Cameron resigned and Theresa May promised that Brexit would mean Brexit. Yet, while she remains Prime Minister for now, there’s little clarity, with just nine months to go, on how Britain will trade with the EU, and rest of the world, in the future.

Quite the contrary. As leading global manufacturers like Airbus threaten to move production abroad unless the Government sets out its intentions, Ministers are in survival mode. The latest is an obscure overseas visit being concocted so Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson can miss Monday’s key Commons vote on Heathrow Airport’s third runway.

In many respects, the antics of Mr Johnson, who once vowed to ‘lie down in front of bulldozers’ to stop Heathrow’s expansion, epitomise this Government’s approach. Instead the country is being led on a wing and a prayer because Mrs May does not know her mind and Ministers are unsure if she will survive for much longer.

And, far from being a lone critic, Airbus executive Tom Williams spoke for British industry and manufacturing when he issued his stark warning to the Government. “It is not our place to debate the rights and wrongs (of Brexit). Our concern is the lack of certainty about what the outcomes are going to be,” he said. “From a pragmatic point of view, if by the end of next March, we are potentially going out with no deal, we have to continue running this business and manage the consequences.”

This matters. Airbus actually generates £1.7bn in tax revenues. It directly employs 14,000 people in Britain. And it supports 110,000 jobs in its UK supply chain. If the firm carries out its threat to leave, the British economy will nosedive. Yet, like farming and so many industries, manufacturing involves long-term planning – bosses can’t base their decisions on each bout of Government infighting – and millions of livelihoods are ultimately at stake.

With claims that Business Secretary Greg Clark, who hails from Middlesbrough, is urging firms like Airbus to go public because he’s so exasperated with the political process, Mrs May must now directly address the concerns of manufacturers before the economy is put at even greater risk. Time is not on her side.