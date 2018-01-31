The Yorkshire Post says: Brexit’s toxicity. Mistrust threatens May’s future

THE LATEST Brexit row about the potential economic impact of Britain’s departure from the European Union epitomises everything that is wrong with the Government’s handling of this issue.

By repeatedly refusing to publish this analysis, the Government risks alienating Remain supporters who favour a soft Brexit – and those hardline Eurosceptics who favour a clean and decisive break from the EU.

Though Britain’s economy has proved surprisingly resilient following the EU referendum in June 2016, the future cannot be forecast with any certainty and Theresa May’s desire to put the country’s best interests first is being compromised by those feuding Ministers and MPs whose mutual mistrust is putting the Government’s very future in jeopardy.

No wonder Sir Keir Starmer, Labour’s Shadow Brexit Secretary, declared “not good enough” and “here we go again” in the House of Commons when Ministers declined to publish the latest analysis that is shaping 10 Downing Street’s approach.

Yes, the Government’s power struggle is a gift to the Opposition, but Labour’s own approach also changes by the day – it’s very unlikely that Jeremy Corbyn’s party would fare any better if it was tasked with implementing Brexit. It’s all the more reason to regret Mrs May’s failure to reach out to all parties when she became Prime Minister. If she’d done so, this debate might – just – be less toxic.