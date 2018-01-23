The Yorkshire Post says: Britain and its defence needs. Army’s new battle over funding

THE warnings from General Sir Nick Carter, the head of the British Army, about the defence threats facing the nation do need to be studied in a wider political context.

He’s in the running to be the next Chief of the Defence Staff – the country’s top military chief – and the Ministry of Defence is currently at loggerheads with the Treasury over future funding levels.

Yet, while the UK cannot be defended on the cheap despite successive governments choosing to slash manpower, Sir Nick – and others – needs to show far more tactical astuteness if this particular Whitehall battle is to be won.

Just like the NHS, defence is one of those policy spheres where there will never be enough money and it is certainly true that the Trident nuclear deterrent, and new aircraft carriers, are having a significant impact on budgets.

However the more pertinent question, given the legacy of the UK’s military involvement in both Iraq and Afghanistan, is whether Britain still intends to be one of the world’s leading policemen and what are the country’s long-term foreign policy objectives at a time of increased military aggression on the part of the Russians?

In many respects, Britain’s future defence needs can’t be assessed until these questions have been reconciled. Yet, while the rise of Islamist-inspired extremism is continuing to change, and influence, the country’s security needs, Sir Nick – and others – should take the opportunity to be far more pragmatic in their approach to spending.

After all, there’s a strong case that the ring-fenced and mismanaged overseas aid budget could be used to finance Britain’s peacekeeping role around the world, particularly those occasions where the deployment of the Army, Royal Navy and RAF ensure that other nations enjoy the freedoms that are so instrinic to this country’s values. If not, why not?