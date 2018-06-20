The Yorkshire Post says: Cannabis case. William Hague highlights drugs dilemma

THERE will be many surprised that a senior statesman like William Hague is at the forefront of those now advocating the relaxation of cannabis laws – and the more liberal and regulated approach pursued by countries like Canada.

After all, the former Richmond MP and ex-Foreign Secretary was long regarded as a Tory traditionalist when it came to law and order. That he now believes the war against cannabis is lost, and akin to the Army trying to win back the Empire, is a stark assessment.

Charlotte Caldwell with her epileptic son Billy who is at the centre of the current controversy over cannabis laws.

Yet Lord Hague, and like-minded individuals, have not yet demonstrated how this more relaxed approach will reduce drug dependency and help to curtail those criminal gangs whose supply of narcotics causes so much human misery. This argument is still to be won.

However there’s a world of difference between this criminality and the availability of cannabis oil to epileptics like Billy Caldwell, the 12-year-old at the centre of the current controversy. Frankly, it should not have been down to the Home Office to rule on this case as it faces calls to intervene on others. The use of cannabis for medical purposes should be for the Department of Health, and Home Secretary Sajid Javid alluded to this when he set out the terms of his policy review to MPs.

If this principle was already applied, it would not have required Mr Javid’s hasty intervention when Billy was left critically ill after customs officials at Heathrow Airport confiscated cannabis oil that was being brought into the country by Billy’s mother, Charlotte. She’s not a criminal – she was only doing the best for her son – and the law should do more to reflect this distinction.