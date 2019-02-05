The Yorkshire Post says: Care condundrum – a very urgent policy challenge

THE fact that 600 people a day are quitting their job to look after a loved one is indicative of the scale of the country’s care challenge. Without such sacrifices, the NHS – and other agencies – would simply be unable to cope.

Yet, on the 10th anniversary of the launch of Employers for Carers scheme to encourage best practice, it is worth pointing out that the more enlightened companies are those which already provide staff with flexibility over hours and so on.

Just the chance of a few hours of normality can be a lifeline to those carers who become vulnerable to social isolation as a result of their responsibilities, and devotion, to frail, or seriously ill, relatives who need assistance.

But it is also imperative that the Government – and care sector – provides more effective support. Instead of taking relatives for granted, and hoping for the best, 2019 needs to be the year when they actually answer this question: who does care for the carers?