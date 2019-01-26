The Yorkshire Post says: Celebrating Yorkshire’s finest in the name of art

YORKSHIRE has a rich history when it comes to producing artists and sculptors and inspiring great works of art. It has influenced such past masters as JMW Turner, Henry Moore, Barbara Hepworth and, more recently, Bradford-born David Hockney.

Whether it is the rugged moors, the dramatic coastline or the picturesque Dales, our diverse landscape continues to inspire artists and today we are launching a week-long series that celebrates some of the most popular who are living and working in Yorkshire.

We begin with Ashley Jackson whose dramatic paintings of the Yorkshire moorlands have made him a household name and been seen in exhibitions around he world.

Throughout next week we will showcase five more artists – Kitty North, Christopher Ware, Kate Lycett, Robert E Fuller and Lucy Pittaway – and their work. Together, they reflect the great wealth of artistic talent that we are fortunate to have on our doorstep.