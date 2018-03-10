The Yorkshire Post says: Chris Grayling late again – Time for answers over trans-Pennine line

JUST like passengers waiting for late-running trains, The Yorkshire Post is still to receive a response from Transport Secretary Chris Grayling – or his officials – to questions posed exactly a week ago about a supposed £3bn overhaul of the trans-Pennine rail route.

With Hull MPs, and business leaders, snubbed by TransPennine Express bosses who did not attend a planned meeting yesterday to discuss the apparent downgrading of services between the East Yorkshire city and Manchester, Mr Grayling would be advised, if it’s not already too late, to begin to appreciate the issue’s importance.