The Yorkshire Post says: Chris Grayling survives again. Another insult to passengers

IT’S NEARLY a month since Chris Grayling survived a House of Commons motion which, in a rarely used political ploy, called for the Transport Secretary’s pay to be docked following a succession of policy failings.

Yet, since then, rail services have actually got worse – not better – following botched timetable changes which have led to thousands of trains being cancelled and the launch of the One North campaign, an unprecedented collaboration between the region’s newspapers, to press for action.

And, while Mr Grayling survived the latest vote of no confidence by 305-285 votes thanks to the acquiescence of Tory backbenchers who were whipped into line by Skipton and Ripon MP Julian Smith, he remains bereft of credibility and an embarrassment to Theresa May as public satisfaction levels plummet and train operator Northern warns it will take until November before there is a “stable network” in place to run trains on a new timetable.

That’s another five months and, as The Yorkshire Post has long argued, it can’t go on like this. Though the RMT’s latest wave of strike action over the role of guards is not helping matters, passengers had been enduring increasingly unreliable services on Northern for weeks on end.

Like everyone else, they just want to get to and from work on time. Yet, while Mr Grayling has used his political survival instincts to blame everyone bar himself for industrial-scale inconvenience, he must accept responsibility for not heeding multiple warnings that the network was going to be unable to cope with these changes, not least because of incomplete engineering work and a shortage of sufficiently qualified drivers.

What did he know and when? He’s been Transport Secretary for nearly two years and to say Northern services are “showing signs of stabilisation” offers little reassurance when 165 services a day have been axed and travellers face months of further misery. And, while passengers could now be entitled to up to four weeks of compensation in measures being finalised with Transport for the North, Mr Grayling’s call for passengers to be put first is risible when he effectively told this region last summer to sort out its own difficulties. He’s only overseeing Northern services because Jake Berry, the Northern Powerhouse Minister, now appears to be missing in action.

It’s not the Transport Secretary who needs extra powers – it’s Transport for the North if there’s to be local control, management and scrutiny of the railways so services are commensurate with the Northern Powerhouse agenda.

Inevitably the political focus will shift from transport today back to Prime Minister’s Questions – last week’s chaotic scenes brought the whole of Parliament into disrepute – and another critical vote on Brexit. Yet MPs should remember that it is the state of key public services, like the NHS, schools and transport, which are the greater priority for many families.

However, it is becoming increasingly apparent that Mrs May values the support of Mr Grayling in her Brexit quest over and above her concerns for the North. That’s politically dangerous.