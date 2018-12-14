The Yorkshire Post says: Churches should be welcoming and utilised

IT remains to be seen whether other churches follow the precedent set in the village of Coley near Halifax where yoga lessons have been halted in the church hall because some parishioners felt its practice to be incompatible with their own religious beliefs.

Some will side with local vicar James Allison and his Parochial Church Council which took the decision. Others will sympathise with yoga teacher Melissa Makan – and those residents whose health, and wellbeing, benefited from her expertise.

Yet, like so many institutions that are in a fight for survival as society evolves, local churches face a similar predicament and a great many are adapting to the needs, and wishes, of parishioners by taking a more enlightened outlook.

Not only should churches be welcoming to all, but such facilities need to be utilised. If not, the future of civil society will be become diminished and the health of local communities will suffer as a result.