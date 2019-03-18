The Yorkshire Post says: Clinking a glass to innovative Dales milkmen

THE clinking of milk bottles being delivered early in the morning might be something of a rarity these days, but fondness for that great tradition of doorstep deliveries lives on.

And in the imaginative hands of Yorkshire dairy farmers Ben and Adam Spence, it has been updated. Their mobile vending machine goes on the road in a few days’ time, giving the people of the Dales the chance to serve themselves with milk straight from the farm. It’s a venture characteristic of Yorkshire grit and determination to find new customers for the finest produce in our county, bringing the ancient practice of farms serving communities around them bang up to date.

Besides being a tremendous showcase for milk produced in the Dales, the vending machine is an example of our farmers’ resourcefulness in finding new ways to diversify. It deserves to have a glass raised to it – of milk, naturally.