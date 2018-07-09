The Yorkshire Post says: David Davis resigns – what Brexiteers must now consider

DESPITE being one of the most respected Eurosceptic politicians of his generation, this is not the first time that David Davis has shocked the political establishment with his resignation.

Ten years ago this summer, Mr Davis resigned as Shadow Home Secretary, and MP for Haltemprice and Howden, to fight and win a curious a ‘vanity’ by-election on the issue of civil liberties.

Yet, his decision to resign as Brexit Secretary 48 hours after the Cabinet had appeared to reach a consensus on the terms of Britain’s future trade and customs policy with the European Union, is politically seismic.

He was, ostensibly, Britain’s chief negotiator with Brussels and his resignation, just nine months before Britain is due to leave the European Union, leaves an incalculable hole at the heart of Theresa May’s government and which has the potential to topple the Prime Minister if other senior ministers follow suit.

Tantamount to a vote of no confidence in Mrs May in spite of Mr Davis saying that he does not intend to launch a leadership bid, there are Tory backbenchers, like the outspoken Morley and Outwood MP Andrea Jenkyns, who believe the Prime Minister’s position is untenable and want her to resign.

Yet, as Brexit rebels like Jacob Rees-Mogg discuss their tactics after the Cabinet appeared to side with business on Friday, they need to consider the following three points.

First, Mr Davis had served as Brexit Secretary for two years and had ample opportunity to put forward solutions favoured by the Eurosceptics. Yet principles alone are not sufficient. The very best politicians have the ability to implement them with dexterity and statesmanship.

Second, Mrs May’s downfall will, in all probability, make it harder for the Brexiteers to reach their ‘promised land’. Why? A new leader would require an electoral mandate and there’s no guarantee that the country would support an arch Eurosceptic when the current PM couldn’t secure a majority last June when she was at the peak of her powers.

Third, the Tories are, yet again, in danger of neglecting those families, and businesses, who want Brexit clarity and who want the Government to get on the job with leading the country through this prolonged period of change. As such, it’s all the more perplexing that Mr Davis said this morning that he likes Theresa May – and that he still thinks she is a good Prime Minister after he personally flew to London to persuade her not to quit in the aftermath of last year’s election.