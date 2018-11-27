The Yorkshire Post says: Dean’s new innings at York Minster – welcome to God’s own county

THE Right Reverend Dr Jonathan Frost will be amongst friends when he takes up his duties as the Dean of York Minster.

He lists Test cricket as one of his hobbies. Yet, given that his wide and varied ministry includes a stint as a police chaplain, his empathy with people will be a major asset as the Diocese of York enters a period of transition.

Even though Dr Frost effectively becomes the guardian of the iconic Minster, it’s equally important that there are also senior clergy in place who will be able to continue the inspirational work of the indefatigable Archbishop of York when he retires in the summer of 2020. Given how Dr John Sentamu has helped reconnect the Church with the communities that it serves, it’s important that there are like-minded individuals who can build on this legacy.

As such, The Yorkshire Post offers a warm welcome to the new Dean as he, and his family, prepare to move to God’s own county (and also the spiritual home of English cricket).