The Yorkshire Post says: Drax, energy, infrastructure and why the lights must not go out

MUCH of the focus on infrastructure policy in the past year has been on transport – and with good reason. Yorkshire’s roads and railways have not received sufficient investment from successive governments, hence the chronic congestion and overcrowding on the daily commute.

Yet it’s also important to remember that industry and freight also depend on the region’s infrastructure being fit for purpose – power producer Drax is taking a £10m hit on its earnings after a fault on its own rail unloading facilities restricted deliveries of biomass to its Selby plant.

Why does this matter? The consequence is reduced power generation at a time when there are escalating concerns about the UK’s to source, and produce, sufficient energy to meet the country’s ever growing requirements.

After all, Britain requires a wide range of energy sources now that the country is no longer being powered by coal following the closure of the Kellingley colliery, the last remaining deep mine, exactly two years ago – onshore wind turbines, for example, are still not totally effective in periods of freezing weather when demand from households, and businesses, is at its greatest.

Though the National Infrastructure Commission has been set up, its remit is to “provide the Government with impartial, expert advice”. It doesn’t, therefore, follow that Ministers will listen – and act. Perhaps an annual audit of energy policy, including its security and viability, will ensure that this issue is given greater attention before the lights do go out with serious consequences for Great Britain plc.