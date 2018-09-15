The Yorkshire Post says: End of the line for rail misery? Trains might now reach destination

BY BUILDING greater flexibility into the timetables, there’s a possibility that more TransPennine Express trains will actually reach their final destination – and not leave so many passengers stranded.

Epitomised by the plight of scores of Scarborough-bound cricket supporters who got no further than Malton, it does appear that rail operators – and others – are finally listening to the travelling public.

The Yorkshire Post says: Time for trans-Pennine rail bosses to redeem themselves

It should not have taken this long for them to do so. Not only should TPE be fully honouring its timetable commitments to major destinations like Scarborough, Middlesbrough and Manchester Airport rather than halting so many trains at intermediate stations, but it also needs to be the end of the line for the chaos and mismanagement that has caused so much damage to the economy and the wider reputation of this region.