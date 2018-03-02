The Yorkshire Post says: Farming folklore. Will March go out like a lamb?

RATHER THAN relying upon weather forecasts determined by computers, there are still farmers who believe folklore, passed through the generations, is the more accurate barometer.

And, after the coldest, and most challenging week, of recent times, they’ll be hoping that the old maxim – “If March comes in like a lion, it will go out like a lamb” – lives up to its meaning.

Of particular resonance to those hardy farmers battling deep snowdrifts during the lambing season, the sentiment will be shared by all those who now hope the ‘Beast from the East’ disappears with a whimper.