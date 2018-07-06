The Yorkshire Post says: Flower power...Nation’s meadows under threat

NOT only are the nation’s meadows and grasslands a haven for much-loved wildflowers from wild strawberry to ragged robin, but they are an oasis of tranquility in a country where urbanisation, and the resulting pressures, will intensify under ambitious housebuilding targets.

Yet it was Ronald Reagan, the former American president, who observed: “We want to protect and conserve the land on which we live – our countryside, our rivers and mountains, our plains and meadows and forests. This is our patrimony. This is what we leave to our children. And our great moral responsibility is to leave it to them either as we found it or better than we found it.”

As such, today’s warning by wildlife charity Plantlife about the decline in nature conservation is one wake-up call that should be heeded by everyone from Government planners to town halls to individual residents. For, by the time meadows are developed or destroyed by mankind’s ignorance, it will be too late.