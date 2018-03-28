The Yorkshire Post says: Food for thought. Will Brexit leave a bitter taste?

YORKSHIRE has even more reason to be proud of its hospitality industry after it emerged that food and drink exports from the county last year soared by 11 per cent to £1.1bn.

Yet this figure also provides much food for thought as Britain prepares to leave the European Union in exactly one year’s time – costly, or impractical, trade deals will leave a sour taste.

Take Leeds-based Northern Monk Brew Co. In just four years of operation, it has exported to 22 different countries, including Norway, Iceland, New Zealand and Japan, and this has helped the firm to double its turnover. Like all other businesses, this brewery wants clarity and certainty from the Government so it can continue investing in its operation with confidence that Brexit won’t leave a bitter after-taste.

And, like so many, they will be the first to raise a glass when Theresa May is in a position to provide such firms with the assurances that they have been seeking since June 2016.