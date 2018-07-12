The Yorkshire Post says: Friends reunited. Princess Royal’s show of support

THE PRINCESS Royal was back amongst friends when she graced the 160th Great Yorkshire Show with her presence five years after her last visit.

Though her public duties are invariably low-key occasions, her affinity for farming, equestrianism and rural affairs stems from a lifelong devotion to the countryside – and the warmth of her reception at Harrogate showed the high esteem in which Her Royal Highness continues to be held.

As a result, her words of encouragement, and candour had so much more pertinence due to her deep understanding of the agricultural industry.

If only the same could be said of most of the Ministers now deciding farming’s future for a post-Brexit landscape.