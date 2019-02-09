The Yorkshire Post says: Future fortunes – the transport, skills and growth link

NATIONAL recognition of 16 Yorkshire firms this weekend by The Sunday Times is testament to the strength – and resilience – of the companies that have been singled out for praise.

Indicative of the diversity of this region’s economy, it is important that the prevailing uncertainty over Brexit does not detract from the significance of such success stories.

Without this private sector investment and innovation, Yorkshire would be a much poorer place. And while Brexit is still the great imponderable – even those closest to the negotiations appear to be unsure of the outcome as the latest shuttle diplomacy by Theresa May comes to an end – this has been a significant week for the area’s future prospects

Not only have political and business leaders signed off their plans for Northern Powerhouse Rail, a scheme intended to transform links between the region’s major cities, but Transport for the North is due to launch its strategic plan in Sheffield on Monday. Though both do hinge on the Government reversing decades of under-investment in this region’s infrastructure, and the hope that a more enlightened Transport Secretary is appointed sooner rather than later to replace Chris Grayling, this does represent progress.

In the meantime, it is important that ongoing political endeavours continue to be supported by those Yorkshire’s cutting edge businesses who are best placed to highlight the extent to which the economic growth, skills and infrastructure agendas are inextricably linked. If more do so, it will be harder for Ministers to say ‘no’.