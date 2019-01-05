The Yorkshire Post says: Good luck to Golden Globe nominees doing Britain proud

That this nation is so well represented at the 76th Golden Globe Awards is testament to the excellence in film and television in this country.

Whilst it is Olivia Colman, who played Queen Anne in The Favourite, and Emily Blunt, who took the title role in Mary Poppins Returns, that are said to be leading the charge, going head-to-head for the gong for the best performance by an actress in a musical or comedy, Claire Foy, Hugh Grant, Benedict Cumberbatch, Sacha Baron Cohen, and Welsh star Matthew Rhys are among others in the running for accolades.

The number and variety of British nominations for the awards is evidence of the breadth and strength of British talent on both the big and small screen, thoroughly deserving of recognition, like this, overseas.

Ahead of tomorrow’s ceremony in Los Angeles, The Yorkshire Post wishes good luck to all those in the running - you are doing Britain proud.