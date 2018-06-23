The Yorkshire Post says: Grayling no show. Macavity Minister to miss rail summit

CHRIS GRAYLING can be excused, in part, for now excusing himself from the Northern Transport Summit on Monday – the Transport Secretary is now due to lead a potentially contentious Commons debate and vote on Heathrow Airport’s expansion.

This diary clash was not apparent when Mr Grayling agreed earlier this year, and long before the region’s rail services descended into chaos, to meet business and civic leaders in Manchester. However his intended absence does, once again, raise fresh doubts about the Government’s commitment to the Northern Powerhouse.

A Transport Secretary intent on building bridges, and working with local leaders to resolve the current difficulties, would have brought forward their speech so they could catch the 12.35pm train from Manchester back to the capital.

Given that Parliamentary debates on a Monday invariably do not begin until 5pm following the consideration of urgent business, Mr Grayling would have had ample time to fulfil his duties both here and at Westminster. Of course, his reluctance is obvious. The mishandling of timetable changes has united the whole North against the Minister – he survived a no confidence vote this week – and tomorrow sees the Virgin and Stagecoach franchise on the East Coast main line return to public control. If Mr Grayling can’t give the North the commitment that it needs because he believes transport policy begins and ends in London, it’s even more reason for him to be replaced by a politician who can get rail services back on track and spare passengers even more disruption.