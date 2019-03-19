The Yorkshire Post says: Hailing Dunkirk attraction charting course for Scarborough

It is only natural that the beaches of Dover rather than Scarborough are most associated with the Dunkirk evacuation of Allied soldiers trapped in Northern France during the Second World War, but now North Yorkshire’s own link to the crucial rescue effort is being recognised.

Scarborough is the home of The Regal Lady, one of the 700 Dunkirk Little Ships which made the trip across the Channel in 1940 and the local council has now allowed the ship’s new owners to run a Dunkirk-themed attraction from it. In total, the boat made three trips to France and rescued more than 1,200 people.

It is hoped that locals, tourists and schoolchildren will be able to enjoy visits to the boat, which will be moored in the town’s harbour and open free of charge. A second smaller boat will be used to take trips out of the harbour as part of the attraction.

As one of only around 100 surviving Little Ships, the Regal Lady will chart a vital moment in British history for a new generation.