The Yorkshire Post says: Heed warning over Yorkshire devolution from outgoing LEP boss

Sir Nigel Knowles is the outgoing Chair of the Sheffield City Region LEP.
WHEN regional devolution was first advocated, it was envisaged that successful entrepreneurs would play a prominent role in decision-making and supplant local politicians.

Yet, while outstanding individuals like the late Barry Dodd made a marked difference, others share the frustrations expressed by leading lawyer Sir Nigel Knowles, the outgoing chairman of the Sheffield City Region LEP.

For, while this Local Enterprise Partnership presided over the growth of advanced manufacturing in the area, and expansion of Doncaster Sheffield Airport, during Sir Nigel’s three years at the helm, he is clearly exasperated by his tenure being overshadowed by the ongoing devolution deadlock.

The white rose equivalent of Brexit, it has found Sheffield and Rotherham at odds with Doncaster and Barnsley which want to join forces with the West, North and East Ridings in order to advance the One Yorkshire agenda which, according to research, could be worth up to £30bn a year to the local economy.

Paraphrasing Senator George Mitchell, one of the architects of the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland, Sir Nigel says that “we need our council leaders to be less like blocks of granite in their approach”.

Though this is a New Year wake-up call to councils here because of the extent to which delay and dither will compromise the area’s future, Sir Nigel is only part right with his blunt assessment. The same criticism can also be levelled against the Cabinet minister James Brokenshire and his colleague Jake Berry who refuse to recognise that 18 out of 20 Yorkshire councils, plus Sheffield City Region mayor Dan Jarvis, back One Yorkshire because they believe that it is the most effective way of maximising the county’s potential.

Unless the impasse is broken, it will be even harder to persuade business leaders of Sir Nigel’s calibre, innovators who know how to create jobs and generate wealth, to lead the critically important economic growth and skills agenda.

The decorations are down, only the orange creams are left in the chocolate box, the holidays are over, the money is spent and more divorces are initiated than at any time of the year. So any campaign that encourages me to give up something that brings me even a little post-Christmas comfort will always fall as flat as my mood. So here is a list of things I am not giving up in January: meat, wine, carbs, and razors, especially razors. Before I continue, this column is not going to turn into a Piers Morgan style rant about a Gregg’s vegan sausage roll (best advertising they could have hoped for). If you want to be a vegan, be a vegan. If you want to cut down on your drinking after an over-indulgent festive period do so. If you’ve put on a few pounds eat less until you can button up those trousers again. And if you’ve slobbed in your armchair in front of the telly, get up and go for a walk. But don’t insist we are all going to hell in a handcart if we don’t join you. A plethora of adverts for diets, gym memberships, healthy options, just makes me want to sink deeper under the duvet and reach for that last mince pie. This is probably because I have always been the type of person who feels the urge to do exactly the opposite of what is expected of me, or worse still is good for me. And quite frankly I have never seen the point in choosing a month as depressing as January to give up something you have no intention of giving up forever just because the marketing boys tell you it’s good for you and good for the profits of the products they are pushing. Especially if you plan to give up giving it up come February 1. Lifestyle changes are one thing. Fads and smug ‘look at me I am not eating/drinking this or that for a whole month’ is something completely different. Which brings me on to JanuHAIRY. Now this is a new one for 2019. The brain child, bless her, of a 21-year-old drama student who grew out her body hair for a one-woman show and now wants us to do the same in January. Oh well it’s easier than giving up wine, I suppose. I certainly haven’t the heart to tell her that during January, or indeed throughout the winter months, there are probably a million women doing just that because they can’t be bothered when winter clothing covers a multitude of hairy sins. It’s the ethos that by shaving your legs you are somehow body shaming other women that grates as much as a week’s worth of stubble on a pair of tights. And because she is young, bless her, I don’t really want to point out that in the pictures of her with hairy armpits proudly on display she is wearing a lovely soft pale pink lipstick and has beautifully shaped eyebrows – and why not? The irony is the so-called “natural woman” campaign has been embraced would you believe it by a company that makes razors for women. Billie proudly boasts in its campaign that its adverts are a ‘celebration of body hair’, which is somewhat strange considering they sell women’s razors ‘to give your lady bod some love.’ See what I mean about marketing? Look, body shaming is a serious issue. But let’s not body shame the vast majority of us who find the idea of having hairy armpits, well quite frankly, gross. Nor is it a case that we are conforming to a male vision of beauty. As far as I know men’s razors still outsell women’s, though I quite agree just because they have a pink handle they shouldn’t be twice the price. Shaving your legs is no different to having your hair cut or slapping on some lipstick. If it makes you feel good do it. If not, don’t. So this January and every month, let’s me and you make a pact. Do something for you, not because everyone else tells you you should, but because you want to. It really is that simple. Anyway must go. I am washing my hair and painting my nails. Oh, and shaving my legs.