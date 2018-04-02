The Yorkshire Post says: Heeding Bill Bryson over litter louts

AUTHOR and campaigner Bill Bryson was ahead of his time when he ventured: “In the countryside, litter doesn’t have a friend. It doesn’t have anybody who’s saying, ‘Wait a minute, this is really starting to get out of control’.”

If his wise words had been heeded, litter louts would now be facing on-the-spot fines of £150 – and taxpayers paying £680m a year – to clean up the mess of a selfish minority who show no personal responsibility.

However the question is one of enforcement. By introducing this law change on Easter Day, there were – in another fine mess – no officials to implement this ‘zero tolerance’ approach which is supported by a large number of people.

It’s the same with drivers using hand-held mobile phones – they will persist until there’s a likelihood they will be caught. Yet, in the age of social media, can’t people photograph offending behaviour and post the pictures online? It might a more effective deterrent than any policy to date.