The Yorkshire Post says: Helping heroes – veterans and mental health

IT is an unfortunate reality that those willing to put their lives on the line in service to our country in the Armed Forces are all too likely to have witnessed harrowing and disturbing situations in conflicts around the world.

For many in the military, this has an unsurprising effect on their mental health; but the nature of the environment in which they do their job means they might not seek help for years, if at all.

But with growing recognition of the mental health issues that face soldiers, particularly once they return to civilian life, the launch of a new mental health service supporting military veterans in Leeds can only be applauded.

Launching next month, it is being run by Leeds and York Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, with support from the Combat Stress charity, and will offer care for up to 130 veterans.

These men and women have risked everything for our nation; it can only be right that those who need support will receive it.