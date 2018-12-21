The Yorkshire Post says: House of disrepute – Brexit, Parliament and the Christmas recess

THE only blessing after Parliament adjourned for Christmas is that the country will be spared the pantomime politics. Yet many will question the wisdom of MPs not reconvening until January 7 when the country is facing such turmoil over Brexit and the terms of Britain’s departure from the European Union in less than 100 days time.

And while MPs are to due to begin a fresh debate on Theresa May’s Withdrawal Agreement on January 9, just a fortnight before the Government has to finalise its Brexit legislation if it is to be enacted by the end of next March, the Prime Minister remains bereft of sufficient support.

However, while it is Mrs May’s prerogative to try and win fresh concessions from the EU that can then be put to MPs, cross-party opposition to her approach remains entrenched.

As such, the Government should be curtailing the Christmas recess so MPs can consider their fallback position if Mrs May’s plan is defeated – assuming, of course, it is put to a vote this time around – and how the UK prepares for a no-deal Brexit. To not do so is the height of irresponsibility at a time of national crisis when the country is expects its Parliamentarians to put the national interest before the past week’s name-calling and stunts that have achieved nothing.