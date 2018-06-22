The Yorkshire Post says: House out of order. Brexit and Commons reform

THIS WEEK’S demeaning scenes in Parliament over a Brexit vote reflect poorly on the arrogance of the Government’s business managers and the resulting breakdown in trust.

By insisting that seriously-ill MPs including Bradford’s Naz Shah were wheeled through the Commons in person – and in the full glare of TV cameras – marks a new low since Skipton and Ripon MP Julian Smith became chief whip and Theresa May’s enforcer.

Convention and courtesy previously dictated that MPs only had to be present on Parliament’s precincts, and could be ‘paired’ with an opponent, in order to avoid this undignified experience.

Now back in hospital in Bradford, Ms Shah is not alone in her view that Parliament’s arcane procedures are in need of reform and that the time has come for the use of electronic voting which is common practice in other legislatures. Any review should also not just be consigned to the method of voting. A week ago, the Commons was brought into disrepute when a solitary Tory backbencher, Sir Christopher Chope, was able to block a Private Members Bill that promised to make ‘upskirting’ a criminal offence punishable by up to two years in prison.

And then there’s the actual passage of legislation. It’s clear the Government, and Leave campaigners, did not foresee the complexity of Brexit. Yet, while they are irritated by those who want to veto the referendum two years ago which paved the way for the UK to leave the EU, the Government is not helping itself with its high-handedness when it should be working across the political divide to build bridges and develop a Brexit policy which is in the national interest.