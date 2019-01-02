The Yorkshire Post says: Housing boost for first-time buyers

IT DOES bode well that the number of first-time buyers gaining a foothold on the property ladder in the last 12 months was at its highest level since 2006 according to Yorkshire Building Society.

This shows that the Government’s Help to Buy scheme, or its many variations, is beginning to make a difference. Yet, while this is welcome, it could be short-term if Ministers are unable to accelerate housebuilding policies to keep up with demand.

The consequence will be even more young people unable to afford a mortgage at a time when Theresa May’s government has repeatedly said that this is its number one domestic priority.