The Yorkshire Post says: How to say sorry. Cricket and the downfall of Steve Smith

THERE are public apologies – and then are Steve Smith’s tearful words of sorrow to an unforgiving Australian nation, and world of cricket, following the ball tampering scandal.

If only he had showed such contrition when his win-at-all-costs team was caught out for its cheating and arrogance. If he’d done so, the world’s best batsman may not be facing a year-long exile.

Rarely since shamed sprinter Ben Johnson’s positive dope test at the Seoul Olympics 30 years ago has a high-profile sportsman endured such a rapid fall from grace. Yet Smith deserves a scintilla of sympathy for the manner of yesterday’s apology.

He took full responsibility, said he’d let his parents down and expressed a wish that all cricketers learn from his stupidity, respect the game and uphold the values of sportsmanship that had stood the test of time until recently.

At the start of a new domestic season here, perhaps there’s some hope left for the summer game after such a dark week.