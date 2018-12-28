The Yorkshire Post says: Humber’s £20m wildlife reserve is much-needed as region’s economy soars ahead

Industry around the Humber has been a vital component of the region’s economy in recent years but has come at a cost to local wildlife.

Now a new £20m project to create a major wildlife reserve near Skeffling aims to redress the balance after industrial development and flood defences along the estuary – including the new £42m tidal wall in Hull – took away the natural habitats of migratory birds.

The scheme is expected to be completed by 2024 if planning permission is granted for construction to begin in 2020. But just as economic development has affected natural habitats, this scheme will also have a knock-on effect in that as much as 1,000 acres of farmland will be required for the creation of the new wildlife reserve.

As such, it is heartening that the Environment Agency, which is behind the plans, has already been taking on board the views of residents in developing the proposals.

Getting this scheme right will benefit us all.