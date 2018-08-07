The Yorkshire Post says: If walls could talk. A history lesson for all ages

IT is one of the most scenic city walking circuits anywhere in the country, so the only surprising feature of the coming weekend’s celebration of York’s walls is that no-one had thought of organising one before.

As it is, community groups from across the area have come together to encourage families to take on all or part of the three-mile route. It’s a rare day that sees all the wall towers open at the same time, and the added attraction of guided walks and the viewing of some of the city archives makes the York Walls Festival a doubly attractive proposition.

Such is the richness of Yorkshire’s bounty that the walls are among the many phenomena, natural or otherwise, that we tend to take as much for granted as the beach and the sea.

Yet the fact is that this weekend and every other, they are free to scale and afford a history lesson to visitors of all ages. Now and then, it takes a good idea such as this festival to make us truly appreciate our surroundings.