The Yorkshire Post says: In Jo’s memory - sister continues MP’s work

IN AN age when division is all too common and often exploited for evil, the work of the Jo Cox Foundation in bringing people together assumes ever greater importance.

The announcement of this year’s Great Get Together in June, which coincides with what would have been the murdered Batley and Spen MP’s 44th birthday is much to be welcomed, as is the more prominent role that Mrs Cox’s sister, Kim Leadbeater is taking in the foundation.

She has been tireless in her work promoting the noble values of togetherness and understanding to which Mrs Cox devoted herself.

Millions took part in last year’s Great Get Together, and it is to be hoped that even more participate this year, because it is a force for good in communities across the land.

In Kim Leadbeater, the Jo Cox Foundation has an admirable champion. We wish them both every success for the future.