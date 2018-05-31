The Yorkshire Post says: In the picture. Channel 4 shortlist revealed

EVEN though there will be disappointment that Hull, the 2017 City of Culture, did not make the cut to become the new base for Channel 4, it’s encouraging that both Leeds and Sheffield are still in the running after making various shortlists announced yesterday.

This region has much to offer the broadcaster as it prepares to move its HQ, and creative hubs, out of London – the challenge now is to put together two bids which are so compelling in their ambition and outlook that both cities are ultimately selected by Channel 4. Yorkshire’s creative industries deserve nothing less. They already enrich this county and there’s no reason why their flair and talent cannot reach new audiences.